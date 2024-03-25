Arizona GymCats assigned to Fayetteville Regional to start NCAA postseason

After the Pac-12 Championships concluded on Mar. 23, Arizona gymnastics head coach John Court felt that Arizona would be sent to either Fayetteville, Ark. or Ann Arbor, Mich. for NCAA Regionals. He was right. Fayetteville it is.

For the first time since the new format was introduced in 2019, Arizona will not have to compete in the first-round “play-in” meet. While it placed high enough to avoid doing so last season, it was placed in the first round anyway due to geography rules. West Virgina was automatically advanced to the second round despite finishing behind the GymCats in NQS.

This year, the GymCats finished No. 24 after conference championships. That put them comfortably out of that risky situation of being in the final position for a first-round bye.

Arizona joins No. 2 seed LSU, No. 7 seed Kentucky, No. 10 seed Arkansas, No. 15 seed Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon State, Boise State, and BYU in Fayetteville. Boise State and BYU will compete in this region’s first-round meet.

The GymCats will compete in the second round against Kentucky, host school Arkansas, and Nebraska. The top two finishers in the session will advance to the third round to face the top two from the session which includes LSU, Minnesota, Oregon State, and either BSU or BYU.

It’s not the worst proposition for Arizona, which gets to avoid LSU and Oregon State until the third round.

The GymCats competed against Arkansas in a quad meet at Texas Woman’s earlier in the season. They got one of their highest scores of the year that day despite just hitting 49.000 on vault. They beat the Razorbacks on beam and tied on uneven bars. All-arounder Alysen Fears did not compete on floor exercise that day but the team still scored 49.425.

Arkansas is seeded two spots higher than its NQS warrants. The Razorbacks finished No. 12.

The difficulty for the GymCats is that both seeded teams in its session have scored 198 or better this year. Even Nebraska, which finished below them in NQS, has a better season high (197.375) than Arizona (197.000).

Arizona finished with an NQS of 196.885. It was the highest NQS for the program ever.

The regional in Fayetteville will run from Wednesday, Apr. 3 through Saturday, Apr. 6. Arizona begins competition on Thursday, Apr. 4.