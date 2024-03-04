Arizona GymCats complete comeback at Washington with program high beam score

The cards were stacked against the Arizona GymCats last week. They were facing Oregon State and their top all-around gymnast was in a boot. They still cut the lead in half with the final rotation.

This week, they went a step better. At Washington on Sunday, they completed the comeback with a program-high 49.625 on balance beam led by senior Elena Deets.

Arizona’s previous program high on balance beam was 49.525. That mark was set in a meet against Arkansas on Mar. 2, 2018.

The five scoring beam routines for the GymCats all scored 9.900 or better, but Deets brought it home. Deets scored a 9.975, meaning one of the judges gave her a 10.0 on the routine.

Once again, Arizona did it with limited contributions from fifth-year star Malia Hargrove. Hargrove has sat out entirely or gone on limited events for two straight weeks. After starting the season as an all-arounder, she has been limited in several meets as the season progressed. This week, she competed only on vault and bars.

Hargrove is being limited to keep her as healthy as possible for postseason. Considering that Arizona already has a strong NQS, it’s a calculated move to keep the GymCats in the best position for postseason success.

“She has to be in Pac-12s,” Arizona head coach John Court said after the Oregon State meet. “She has to be in regionals.”

The GymCats had solid if unspectacular rotations on the first three events starting with a 49.025 on bars. No one scored over 9.875 for Arizona.

They fell even further behind in the second rotation. Hargrove was back on vault and put up a good score of 9.850. It wasn’t close to the 9.975 she scored several times earlier in the season, but it was the second-highest score for the team on the day.

For the second straight event, Alysen Fears earned Arizona’s highest score. Her 9.875 paced the team on the bars. On vault, she led the GymCats with an identical 9.875. However, everyone except Fears and Hargrove scored in the 9.7s and Washington led 98.325 to 98.025 halfway through the meet.

Arizona has been strong on floor exercise this season. It went into the eighth week of the season ranked No. 16 in the event. It had an NQS of 49.390 and an average of 49.369. It wasn’t close to either score on Sunday, getting just a 49.025. That matched the GymCats’ score on bars, but it left them trailing the Huskies 147.400 to 147.050.

Against Oregon State last week, the GymCats outscored the Beavers by .300 in the final rotation, cutting the Beavs’ winning margin in half. In that case, Arizona was on the floor while OSU was on beam.

This time they needed to make up .350 on an event where they average 49.159 and have an NQS of 49.155. Washington was moving to floor exercise, where they ranked No. 41 with a 49.115 in NQS and 49.097 average on the event.

Arizona needed to exceed its average score on the beam. It got off to a huge start with a 9.900 from Fears. Senior Caroline Herry added another 9.900 to the score. Junior Emily Mueller bumped it even higher with a 9.925.

There was a bit of a dip with the score of freshman Abigayle Martin, but her 9.600 could be dropped if the final two hit average scores. They did more than that.

Sophomore Emma Strom put the team back on track with a 9.925. Then came Deets, whose routine was perfect in the eyes of one of the judges.

Arizona is now 2-4 in Pac-12 competitions. The win/loss record in those competitions determines who gets to perform in the late session of Pac-12 Championships. The later session is generally where higher scores are awarded.

The more important metric is the NQS, which went into effect last week. The formula determines who makes it to the NCAA postseason and where they are seeded. Arizona was ranked No. 19 in the initial NQS. The team stays there after this meet.

The GymCats were No. 28 in the NQS with a 196.570 score going into regionals last year. They already have an NQS of 196.770 this season with three regular-season meets and the Pac-12 Championships to go.