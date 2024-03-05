Arizona GymCats Elena Deets, Emma Strom take weekly Pac-12 honors

Two are better than one.

Senior Elena Deets and sophomore Emma Strom had big scores on balance beam to help the Arizona GymCats post their highest event score in program history on Sunday. It was part of a comeback victory over Washington on the road that garnered weekly Pac-12 awards for both gymnasts.

Deets won the Specialist of the Week honor for her career-high 9.975 on the beam, helping her win the individual beam title for the meet. The anchor routine secured a 49.625 team score on the event, the highest beam score in program history.

Deets also performed on floor exercise and bars. She posted a 9.875 on floor exercise, finishing second in the event. She scored a 9.650 on bars.

It is her first Specialist of the Week award and Arizona’s first winner in almost a decade. The last GymCat to win this award was Jessie Sisler on Jan. 12, 2015. Deets only other weekly award was the Coaches’ Choice award on Mar. 1, 2022.

Deets’ beam score helped Arizona overcome a .350 deficit in the final rotation to defeat Washington for its second Pac-12 win of the season. It wasn’t the only big score on the event, though.

Strom scored a 9.925 on the balance beam. She also had a 9.825 on floor exercise and a 9.700 on vault. It was the sophomore’s first weekly award of her career and Arizona’s second Coaches’ Choice award this season after Alysen Fears won on Jan. 23.

The result is part of the strongest season Arizona has had in several years. The GymCats are currently ranked No. 19 overall. They have an overall NQS of 196.770. That puts them on track to finish the regular season well ahead of where they were last year.

In 2023, the GymCats were No. 28 after the Pac-12 Championships. They had an NQS of 196.570. That should have put them directly into regionals, but geography was their enemy. No. 29 West Virginia was given the slot at a regional site near them while Arizona was forced to compete in a play-in meet. With the improvement this year, the GymCats should avoid that fate.

In addition to being No. 19 overall, Arizona is ranked No. 40 on vault with an NQS of 48.995, No. 24 on bars with a 49.205 NQS, No. 16 on balance beam with a 49.235 NQS, and No. 17 on floor exercise with an NQS of 49.390.

The GymCats return home to host No. 5 Utah on Friday, Mar. 8 at 7 p.m. MST. The program will honor eight seniors on senior night.