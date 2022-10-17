How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 6 of NFL season

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks was in the right place at the right time Sunday to recover a blocked punt for a scoop-and-score in the Jets’ 27-10 win over Green Bay.

Leading 10-3 with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, New York forced Green Bay to punt from its own 35-yard line. The Jets blocked the punt and Parks flew in from the outside to pick up the ball at the 20-yard line and run it into the end zone. It was Parks’ first career NFL touchdown.

After the game, Parks summed up the Jets’ special teams philosophy, telling The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt (a UA alum), “We’re like little gnats. We just bait away, keep biting away, keep biting away, keep biting away. Next thing you know, we’re gonna end up on your field, lock the door and we gonna get to business.”

Well said, Will.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Nick Folk saw his NFL record of 64 straight field goals made under 50 yards come to an end Sunday. The streak was broken when Folk missed a 45-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

Folk nevertheless had a productive day, nailing five extra points and a 19-yard field goal in New England’s 38-15 win over Cleveland.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell made a big play on special teams Sunday, returning a kickoff 47 yards to set up New York’s first touchdown drive of the game.

The Ravens didn’t let Brightwell return another kick for the day. New York won regardless, topping Baltimore 24-20.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles had one tackle in San Francisco’s 28-14 loss to Atlanta.