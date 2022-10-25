How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 7 of NFL season

Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks got some sweet revenge against his former team Sunday, as the New York Jets stifled the Denver Broncos in a 16-9 on the road.

Parks, a member of the Jets special teams unit, was named a captain for the game. The 28-year-old was drafted by Denver in 2016 and played the first four years of his pro career with the Broncos. Parks had a brief second stint with Denver in 2020, which ended acrimoniously from his point of view.

Parks wrote on Twitter Sunday following the game, “I just want to say all week I was mad and crying because they really used me all up my career there. Told me this and that about how imma do this and that and didn’t even offer no bread. It’s cool tho. Tables turned. It is what it is. Ready for NE now.”

Ouch.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk saw barely any action in New England’s 33-14 loss to Chicago on Monday Night Football. Folk converted two extra points but attempted no field goals.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles recorded two tackles in San Francisco’s 44-23 loss to Kansas City.

Roy Lopez, DL, Houston Texans

Lopez had no tackles in Houston’s 38-20 loss to Las Vegas.

Stanley Berryhill, WR, Detroit Lions

Last week Berryhill was signed to Detroit’s practice squad. The Lions could use some new weapons on offense after losing 24-6 to Dallas.