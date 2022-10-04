How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 4 of NFL season

The fourth week of the NFL season has concluded. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk extended his NFL record of most consecutive made field goals under 50 yards, nailing a 37-yarder in New England 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay. Folk has now made 58 straight field goals from within 50 yards.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez recorded 38 snaps in Houston’s 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, producing two tackles. Lopez had a solid 73.6 rush defense grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Gary Brightwell, RB, New York Giants

Brightwell had one carry for zero yards and played three offensive snaps for the Giants in their 20-12 win over the Bears. On special teams, Brightwell played 20 snaps including two kickoff returns for a total of 33 yards.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles had one tackle in San Francisco's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks was inactive for the Jets’ 24-20 win over Pittsburgh.

Dane Cruikshank, S, Chicago Bears

Cruikshank was inactive for the Bears’ loss to the Giants.

Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals

Whittaker was reverted to the Cardinals’ practice squad last week.