How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 12 of NFL season

Week 12 of the NFL season is complete. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell pulled off a career-long 15-yard run in the first half of New York’s 28-20 Thanksgiving day loss to Dallas. Brightwell’s 31 yards on five carries was a career-high. Brightwell also had two receptions for 18 yards.

Entering Thursday, Brightwell had 29 total yards in the NFL over 23 games. He nearly doubled that in one game. Way to go, Gary.

Will Parks, S/ST, New York Jets

Parks seven defensive and 13 special teams snaps in New York’s 31-10 win over Chicago. This wasn’t one of Parks’ better games, however, as he earned a poor 54.3 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

A week after missing a pair of field goals, Folk responded with a perfect four-for-four outing, including a long of 46 yards. Folk’s contributions couldn’t make up for the Patriots’ defensive struggles, which resulted in a 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving night.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles played 11 special teams snaps in San Francisco’s 13-0 win over New Orleans. He had one assisted tackle.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Sunday was a day to forget for Lopez and the Houston defense, which struggled across the board in a 30-15 loss to Miami. Lopez played 32 snaps and earned a 40.4 grade on PFF.

Dane Cruikshank, DB/ST, Chicago Bears

Cruikshank played one defensive and five special teams snaps but had to leave the game earlier because of a hamstring injury.