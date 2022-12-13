Former Arizona forward Stanley Johnson signs with Spurs

Stanley Johnson is back in the NBA.

The eight-year veteran signed a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Johnson, the 2014-15 Pac-12 Player of the Year at Arizona, most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Johnson played in 48 games with the Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals.

The Lakers traded Johnson to Utah over the offseason, and the Jazz released the 26-year old wing before the season.

Johnson joined the NBA G-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce last week.

By signing Johnson, the Spurs are getting an experienced pro with plenty to give on defense. Johnson joins a 9-18 Spurs team that allows 120.1 points per game, the most in the NBA.

Johnson’s NBA career has been held back by his inconsistent shooting, however. He is a career 38.4% shooter, including 30% from behind the arc.

Johnson was selected 8th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played most of four seasons with Detroit before being traded to New Orleans in 2019.

Johnson spent part of two seasons with Toronto, then was acquired by the Lakers last December.

The Spurs next play Wednesday, when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.