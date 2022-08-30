 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Arizona football standouts cut on NFL roster deadline day

By Ezra Amacher
Arizona-wildcats-football-nfl-cut-deadline-taylor-berryhill-parks Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The NFL’s annual cut deadline day was not kind to former Arizona Wildcats.

A trio of Arizona alums were waived Tuesday, the deadline requiring teams to cut their rosters to 53 players.

The New York Jets released safety Will Parks in an unpopular move among the team’s fanbase.

Parks joined the Jets late last season and recorded seven tackles in three games. The seventh-year veteran out of Philadelphia may join the Jets practice squad if he doesn’t sign on to another roster, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

In another AFC East move, the New England Patriots released running back JJ Taylor. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi thinks Taylor has a good chance of landing on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Taylor played two years with the Patriots but never saw consistent carries at running back. Last season he for 37 yards on 19 attempts including a pair of touchdowns.

Also on Tuesday the Atlanta Falcons waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill.

Berryhill signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent this past spring.

Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals cut Jace Whittaker with the intention of signing him to their practice squad.

In better news, the New York Giants named running back Gary Brightwell to their 53-man roster.

Brightwell has locked down a role as kick returner for the Giants entering his second season with the team.

Other former Arizona players who made NFL rosters Tuesday are:

  • Dane Cruikshank, DB, Chicago Bears
  • Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns
  • Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers
  • Nick Foles, QB, Indianapolis Colts
  • Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots
  • Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

