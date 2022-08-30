Former Arizona football standouts cut on NFL roster deadline day

The NFL’s annual cut deadline day was not kind to former Arizona Wildcats.

A trio of Arizona alums were waived Tuesday, the deadline requiring teams to cut their rosters to 53 players.

The New York Jets released safety Will Parks in an unpopular move among the team’s fanbase.

The Jets are releasing S Will Parks per source. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 30, 2022

Parks joined the Jets late last season and recorded seven tackles in three games. The seventh-year veteran out of Philadelphia may join the Jets practice squad if he doesn’t sign on to another roster, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

The Jets would like to bring Will Parks back on the practice squad if no one else signs him to their roster. https://t.co/BMhHySQqSz — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 30, 2022

In another AFC East move, the New England Patriots released running back JJ Taylor. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi thinks Taylor has a good chance of landing on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Henry Anderson, Justin Bethel & JJ Taylor have all been informed of the #Patriots plan to release them, sources confirm. I could see all 3 finding their way back to the practice squad, although both Anderson and Bethel should have a market elsewhere if they desire. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 30, 2022

Taylor played two years with the Patriots but never saw consistent carries at running back. Last season he for 37 yards on 19 attempts including a pair of touchdowns.

Also on Tuesday the Atlanta Falcons waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill.

The Falcons have informed WR Stanley Berryhill he is being waived, per source.



Berryhill flashed during camp. Good, young player in a crowded room. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 30, 2022

Berryhill signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent this past spring.

Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals cut Jace Whittaker with the intention of signing him to their practice squad.

Cardinals cut Jace Whittaker, per a league source. Expectation is for him to join the practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

In better news, the New York Giants named running back Gary Brightwell to their 53-man roster.

Brightwell has locked down a role as kick returner for the Giants entering his second season with the team.

Other former Arizona players who made NFL rosters Tuesday are: