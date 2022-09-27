How Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 3 of NFL season

The third week of the NFL season is complete. Here is how former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared in Week 3.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk set an NFL record Sunday by making his 57th consecutive regular season field goal under 50 yards. Folk proved his leg is still plenty strong to make longer attempts, too, as he also connected on a 50-yarder.

Folk’s leg wasn't enough, however, as the New England fell to Baltimore 37-26.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles made a significant impact for the 49ers defense Sunday night, earning a pair of tackles including this run stop.

Flannigan-Fowles earned a 76.4 PFF grade on 21 snaps in San Francisco’s 11-10 loss to Denver.

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks played four snaps on special teams and one snap on defense in the Jets’ 27-12 loss to Cincinnati.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez had a solid performance in Houston’s 23-20 loss to Chicago, recording one tackle, one QB pressure and one defensive stop in 30 snaps. Lopez had the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the Texans defense with a 68.1.

Dane Cruikshank, S, Chicago Bears

Cruikshank missed Chicago’s game against the Texans with a hamstring injury.

Jace Whittaker, S, Arizona Cardinals

For the second week in a row, Whittaker played the vast majority of snaps on the Cardinals secondary. Facing the LA Rams Sunday, Whitaker and Arizona didn’t fare as well as they did a week prior against Las Vegas.

Whittaker had three tackles but also a pair of missed tackles in the 20-12 loss, resulting in a poor PFF grade of 26.9.

We’ll see if Whittaker continues to see as much playing time this Sunday when the Cardinals face the Carolina Panthers.