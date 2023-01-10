How former Arizona Wildcats fared in final week of NFL regular season

The NFL regular season is complete. Here’s how all former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 18:

Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals

Whittaker ended the season on a high note, recording six total tackles in Arizona’s 38-13 loss to San Francisco. Whittaker was the second-highest performer on the Cardinals according to Pro Football Focus, earning a 74.3 grade. The rookie cornerback also had six tackles last week against Atlanta. Whittaker’s strong finish to the season bodes well for his chances of sticking with the Cardinals organization, which Monday fired coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB/ST, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles played four special teams snaps in the 49ers’ regular season finale against the Cardinals. San Francisco wisely gave Flannigan-Fowles a rest ahead of their Wild Card Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell took advantage of his opportunity Sunday and ran with it, rushing for 60 yards on 11 carries in New York’s 22-16 loss to Philadelphia. The Giants rested Saquon Barkley ahead of the playoffs, giving Brightwell a chance as the team’s lead running back. Brightwell also had two kick returns, including one for 40 yards.

The Giants take on the Vikings Sunday.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk made one field goal of 25 yards in New England’s season-ending 35-23 loss to Buffalo. He finishes the season with 128 points, ninth-most in the NFL and third-most in his 16-year career.

Stanley Berryhill III, WR/ST, Detroit Lions

The Lions signed Berryhill to a Reserve/Future contract on Monday, a sign that the franchise believes in his potential. He appeared in four games for the Lions this season, primarily playing on the special teams unit.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez had three tackles in Houston’s 32-31 win over Indianapolis. He finishes the season with 20 tackles and one sack.

Will Parks, S/ST, New York Jets

The Jets’ season didn’t end the way the team wanted, but Parks finished strong, earning a 73.8 PFF defensive grade for his effort in New York’s 11-6 loss to Miami. Parks had one tackle in 25 snaps. He also played 10 snaps on defense. He ends the year with 10 tackles.