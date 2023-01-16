Pacers’ T.J. McConnell sets career high in points with stellar 1st-half shooting display

Heading into Monday, T.J. McConnell had never scored more than 23 points in an NBA game.

Whatever coffee McConnell drank this morning, it fueled him to break that mark in just one half of basketball.

The former Arizona point guard set a career-high 29 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 132-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, with 25 of those points coming in the first two quarters.

McConnell shot a perfect 9-9 in the first half including 4-4 from 3-point range. He also had six assists and two steals in the half.

McConnell cooled down after halftime, finishing the game on 11-16 shooting along with nine assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

McConnell’s 25 first-half points was the second highest scoring half by a bench player this season according to StatMuse.

this man cannot be stopped!



T.J. McConnell with the crazy finish at the rim and gets the AND-1. pic.twitter.com/nsyXIdPAYM — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 16, 2023

WHAT A SEQUENCE!



T.J. McConnell with the alley-oop to Isaiah Jackson, the steal and he knocks down the triple at the BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/i6GQblY2M5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 16, 2023

The 30-year old is averaging 6.0 points and 4.5 assists in 17.6 minutes per game for the Pacers.

T.J. needs to keep this pregame routine going.