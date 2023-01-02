How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 17 of NFL season

The penultimate Sunday of the NFL regular season is complete. Here’s how former Arizona Wildcats around the league fared.

Gary Brightwell, RB/ST, New York Giants

Brightwell and the New York Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 win over Indianapolis. Brightwell had five carries for nine yards including a long of six yards. Brightwell also returned two kickoffs for a total of 40 yards.

Nick Foles, QB, Indianapolis Colts

The biggest storyline that came out of the Giants’ win over the Colts was the injury to Foles, who was sacked hard by Kayvon Thibodeaux in the final minute of the first half. After the play, the 33-year old Foles was writhing in pain as Thibodeaux, a rookie out of Oregon, made celebratory snow angels. Thibodeaux then made a “go to sleep” motion as Foles was being checked out.

making a million snow angels as Nick Foles writhes in pain pic.twitter.com/B4bLsx8KiD — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 1, 2023

Kayvan Thibodeaux doing the “go to sleep” celebration while Nick Foles is getting checked for injury pic.twitter.com/8u28zGBj7n — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2023

Foles eventually walked to the sideline and was carted off the field, but Thibodeaux’s antics drew ire from many, including Colts center Ryan Kelly who told Colts.com, “Maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league. You never want it to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just horses---.”

After the game, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said Foles’ injury was ribs related.

Foles finished the game 8-13 for 81 yards and one interception.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

Folk’s 49-yard third quarter field goal ended up being a key score in the Patriots’ 23-21 win over the Dolphins. The field goal was Folk’s only attempt of the day, though he also missed an extra point attempt.

The Patriots can make the playoffs with a win over Buffalo next week.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez had one tackle for loss in Houston’s 31-3 loss to Jacksonville.

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Parks had no tackles in the Jets’ 23-6 loss to Seattle, which eliminated them from playoff contention.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Flannigan-Fowles did not record any tackles in San Francisco’s 37-34 overtime win over Las Vegas. The 49ers have clinched the NFC West division crown.