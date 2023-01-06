Andre Iguodala to make season debut Saturday for Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s much-anticipated debut to his farewell season is a day away.

The 38-year old Iguodala announced on his podcast, “Point Forward,” that he will play for the Golden State Warriors in their Saturday evening matchup against the Orlando Magic.

“I hope the fan base is excited,” Iguodala said. “I’m a little nervous, but I’m also excited. I try to play it cool, calm and collected all the time but I’m excited to get on the court. It’s finally happening. A lot of folks been asking but patience is a virtue and now we’re here.”

Iguodala missed the Warriors’ first 39 games with a lingering hip injury.

Earlier in the week Iguodala scrimmaged with the G-League Warriors, according to Golden State coach Steve Kerr. Last week Iguodala was seen taking warmup shots before Golden State’s Dec. 28 game against Utah.

Andre Iguodala lives on. Scrimmaged with G League Warriors today, per coach Steve Kerr. Still no timetable for his debut this season — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) January 3, 2023

Andre Iguodala getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/K7g2pqeUEV — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 29, 2022

The former Arizona star said prior to the season that this will be his last year in the NBA.

Last season he averaged four points on 38 percent shooting along with 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Despite his age, Iguodala is still respected as a fierce defender. He also has extensive postseason experience, having played the second-most career playoff games among active players (177), trailing only LeBron James.

Iguodala has won four NBA championships, all with the Warriors. He is seeking become just the 7th player in NBA history to win five NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP.