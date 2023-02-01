Bennedict Mathurin named to NBA Rising Stars game

Former Arizona Wildcats star Bennedict Mathurin was named to the NBA Rising Stars team as the rookie is putting up a stellar season with the Indiana Pacers.

Mathurin was one of 11 rookies named to the Rising Teams, a showcase of the league’s top young players. Rising Stars will feature a three-game mini-tournament among four teams comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and NBA G League players Friday, Feb. 17 as part of NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.

the moments rookie guards Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin found out they were named NBA Rising Stars. pic.twitter.com/vRKeIiAVfM — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 1, 2023

21 NBA rookies and sophomores will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. A fourth team will be composed of seven NBA G League players. Former Arizona legend Jason Terry, now an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, will coach the G League team.

Mathurin’s selection to the Rising Stars team comes as no surprise. The 20-year old Montreal native is second on the Pacers with 17.9 points per game.

Mathurin is second among all NBA rookies in scoring average, trailing only Paolo Banchero.

Last week Mathurin passed Pacers great Reggie Miller for the most points off the bench by an Indiana rookie.