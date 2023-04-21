Former Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III among 5 NFL players suspending for gambling

Stanley Berryhill’s first professional season was limited to four games with the Detroit Lions, the third team he was linked to after going undrafted out of Arizona.

He’s still with the Lions, but he’ll be unable to play in the first six games of the 2023 season after being one of five players suspended by the NFL for violating its gambling policies.

Berryhill, fellow Lions receivers Quintez Cephus and Jameson Williams, Detroit safety CJ Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all suspended. Berryhill and Williams were hit with 6-game penalties, while the other three were suspended indefinitely and would have to apply for reinstatement to the league after the 2023 season.

Detroit released Cephus and Moore after their suspensions.

Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, “the gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility, per the league.” He said the Lions determined Berryhill (and Williams) “stem from betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.”

Berryhill will still be able to participate in offseason and preseason activities with the Lions, and his suspension wouldn’t begin until after the regular-season rosters are set.

From 2018-21 with the UA, Berryhill caught 139 passes for 1,477 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 83 catches for 744 yards in 2021, leading the Wildcats in both categories.

With Detroit, Berryhill played mostly on special teams.