Titans’ Nick Folk named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Ezra Amacher
tennessee-titans-nick-folk-named-afc-special-teams-player-of-the-week-arizona-wildcats-in-nfl Denny Simmons / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 38 years old, Nick Folk is showing no signs of slowing down as one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers.

The former Arizona Wildcat now on the Tennessee Titans earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a game-winning overtime field goal to lead the Titans to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Folk’s 41-yarder went right through the uprights for his 13th career game-winning field goal.

As longtime Arizona writer Anthony Gimino pointed out, Folk has now kicked game-winning field goals for five different teams across 16 seasons.

Folk was traded to the Titans from the New England Patriots ahead of the regular season. In his first game with Tennessee, Folk accounted for all 15 of the Titans’ points by converting 5 of field goals including a long of 50 yards. Tennessee fell to New Orleans 16-15.

Folk made both of his attempts for the Titans Sunday. He was also 3 for 3 on extra points.

Folk has now been named Special Teams Player of the Week nine times in his career.

