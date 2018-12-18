JUCO offensive lineman Paiton Fears commits to Arizona

Wednesday is the start of college football’s early signing period, when the Arizona Wildcats are expected to receive a hefty number of faxes from members of their 2019 recruiting class. And on the eve of signing day they’ve landed another prospect that could help right away.

Paiton Fears, a junior college offensive tackle from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, committed to Arizona on Tuesday evening via his Twitter account:

The 6-foot-6, 327-pound Fears picked the Wildcats over offers from Baylor, Missouri and West Virginia. He is the 18th known commitment for Arizona in the 2019 class and fourth on the offensive line. He’s also the Wildcats’ fourth commit in this cycle from the JUCO ranks, all on either the offensive or defensive line, a sign coach Kevin Sumlin and his staff are looking to fill immediate needs with plug-and-play prospects.