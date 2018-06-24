Defensive tackle Kane Bradford commits to Arizona

Another day, another Texas commit for the Arizona Wildcats.

A day after landing three-star linebacker Derrion Clark, the UA received a commitment from defensive tackle Kane Bradford on Sunday.

Like Clark, Bradford is from Dallas. Bradford attends Skyline High School; Clark attends South Oak Cliff.

Bradford is unranked by 247Sports, but does have an offer from Baylor. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

“Bradford is a work in progress since he has only been playing football for a couple of years,” wrote EJ Holland of Dallas Morning News. “But in the world of recruiting, potential and upside are vital, and Bradford certainly brings both to the table. He has excellent size at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds and athleticism from his basketball days.”

Bradford’s stats are unavailable (if you can find them, please put them in the comment section below), but here are his highlights:

“You don’t just stumble upon a 6-6 275 pounder,” says our Gabe Encinas. “Not a lot of film, is pretty new to football and raw. But disruptive and athletic, can add more good weight too. [The Wildcats] have a young defensive line right now, so he can develop.”

Bradford becomes the sixth member of UA’s 2019 recruiting class, and the fourth from Texas, which has seemingly become the Wildcats’ No. 1 recruiting area under Kevin Sumlin.

Arizona’s entire 2019 class looks like this: