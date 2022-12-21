 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Signing Profile: OL Tylen Gonzalez signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
/ new
arizona-wildcats-tylen-gonzalez-2023-early-signing-recruiting-football-new-mexico-lineman-pac12 247Sports

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Weight: 250 pounds
  • High School: Carlsbad High School
  • Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico

Offers (1)

  • Arizona

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (Unranked): No. 2,105 National, No. 217 DL, No. 1 New Mexico
  • 247Sports (Unranked): N/A

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2021, Junior: Stats incomplete
  • 2022, Senior: 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks (stats incomplete)
  • Career: 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks (stats incomplete)

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...