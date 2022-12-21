Early Signing Profile: OL Tylen Gonzalez signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 250 pounds
- High School: Carlsbad High School
- Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico
Offers (1)
- Arizona
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (Unranked): No. 2,105 National, No. 217 DL, No. 1 New Mexico
- 247Sports (Unranked): N/A
Career Varsity Stats
- 2021, Junior: Stats incomplete
- 2022, Senior: 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks (stats incomplete)
- Career: 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks (stats incomplete)
Career Highlights
Junior Season
Loading comments...