Early Signing Profile: OL Tylen Gonzalez signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 250 pounds

High School: Carlsbad High School

Hometown: Carlsbad, New Mexico

Offers (1)

Arizona

Rankings

247Sports Composite (Unranked): No. 2,105 National, No. 217 DL, No. 1 New Mexico

Career Varsity Stats

2021, Junior: Stats incomplete

Stats incomplete 2022, Senior: 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks (stats incomplete)

12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks (stats incomplete) Career: 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks (stats incomplete)

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season