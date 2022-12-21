Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Gavin Hunter signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.
Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Gavin Hunter.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 190 pounds
- High School: Mililani High School
- Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii
- Early Enrollee?: Yes
Offers (11)
- Arizona
- Hawaii
- Oregon State
- San Diego State
- Utah State
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,081 Nationally, No. 95 ATH, No. 6 in Hawaii
- 247Sports (3-star): No. 75 ATH, No. 6 in Hawaii
Career Varsity Stats
- 2021, Junior: 11 tackles, 2 INT, 3 PBU
- 2022, Senior: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 INT, 6 PBU
- Career: 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 INT, 9 PBU
Career Highlights
Junior Season
Senior Season
