Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Gavin Hunter signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Gavin Hunter.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

High School: Mililani High School

Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii

Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (11)

Arizona

Hawaii

Oregon State

San Diego State

Utah State

Rankings

247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,081 Nationally, No. 95 ATH, No. 6 in Hawaii

247Sports (3-star): No. 75 ATH, No. 6 in Hawaii

Career Varsity Stats

2021, Junior: 11 tackles, 2 INT, 3 PBU

2022, Senior: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 INT, 6 PBU

Career: 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 INT, 9 PBU

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season