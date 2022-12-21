 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Signing Profile: 3-star safety Gavin Hunter signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
/ new
arizona-wildcats-gavin-hunter-2023-early-signing-recruiting-football-hawaii-safety-pac12 247Sports

The Early Signing Period is here at last! Stay tuned to AZ Desert Swarm as we keep you up to date with all the signees.

Read on below for the profile of 3-star safety Gavin Hunter.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 190 pounds
  • High School: Mililani High School
  • Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii
  • Early Enrollee?: Yes

Offers (11)

  • Arizona
  • Hawaii
  • Oregon State
  • San Diego State
  • Utah State

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (3-star): No. 1,081 Nationally, No. 95 ATH, No. 6 in Hawaii
  • 247Sports (3-star): No. 75 ATH, No. 6 in Hawaii

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2021, Junior: 11 tackles, 2 INT, 3 PBU
  • 2022, Senior: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 INT, 6 PBU
  • Career: 40 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 INT, 9 PBU

Career Highlights

Junior Season

Senior Season

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...