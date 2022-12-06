4-star guard Jamari Phillips, 5-star forward Carter Bryant to take official visits to Arizona for Tennessee game

Arizona men’s basketball will have two big visitors on hand when it hosts Tennessee in two weeks.

Four-star class of 2024 shooting guard Jamari Phillips will take an official visit to Arizona on the weekend of Dec. 17th, he told On3.

Phillips’ EYBL teammate Carter Bryant, a five-star small forward in the 2024 class, will also be visiting.

Arizona offered Phillips last month. The Modesto, Calif. native is ranked the No. 25 prospect nationally according to 247Sports Composite, including the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 4 player from California.

Phillips’ other offers include Oregon, UCLA, ASU, and Louisville. Phillips, 6-foot-3 and 190 lbs., has previously called UCLA his dream school, according to On3.

“I can shoot the ball very well, at a high rate and I can let it fly,” he told On3. “I’m a good facilitator as well and can get my teammates open, help them get shots off and get them going. I can handle the rock very well, even under pressure defense and I don’t lose focus on plays. I kind of study the reads on certain situations. I’m a good, all-around team player.”

Phillips originally intended to visit Arizona in February but moved the trip up two months so he could visit with Bryant.

Bryant previously took an unofficial visit to Arizona for the Red-Blue game in September.

The 6-foot-8 Bryant is ranked No. 15 in his class according to 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 6 small forward and No. 2 prospect from California.

Arizona currently has no commitments in the 2024 class.

Class of 2023 small forward K.J. Lewis signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats last month.