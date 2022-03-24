4-star RB Jayden Limar includes Arizona in top 9

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a solid start, with commitments from 4-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman and 3-star Texas cornerback Canyon Moses. When it adds to that group is unknown, but the possibilities continue to grow.

The latest 2023 prospect to show strong interest in the Wildcats is Jayden Limar, a 4-star running back from Washington who has them in his top 9 along with Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington State.

Gods plan

Recruitment still open pic.twitter.com/6HtQSGIneA — Jayden Limar (@jayden_limar) March 23, 2022

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Limar is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 248 player in his class, as well as the 15th-best running back and No. 5 prospect from Washington. He plays for Lake Stevens High School, the same school that produced for Georgia and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

Limar told 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman that his relationship with running backs coach Scottie Graham is what got Arizona onto his list.

“I hope to get down there and check out what the vibe is really like,” Limar said.

Arizona signed two RBs in the 2022 class, with 3-star Jonah Coleman participating in spring practice and 4-star Rayshon Luke set to arrive in the summer.