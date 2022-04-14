Report: Top 2022 prospect Leonard Miller to visit Arizona this weekend

The Arizona men’s basketball program said farewell to one Canadian this week.

Could another be on his way in?

Leonard Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward in the 2022 class out of Ontario, Canada, will take an official visit to Arizona on Sunday, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits. Miller is also visiting Kentucky.

— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 14, 2022

Miller is considered the top available prospect in the 2022 class according to On3, which ranks him No. 11.

The other major recruiting services don’t have Miller ranked because he’s an international prospect.

Miller recently competed at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland where he tallied 11 points and five rebounds as Team World fell to Team USA 102-80.

Arizona appears to have jumped in the race late for Miller. On March 30, Tipton tweeted out Miller’s list of eight schools and two pro routes and Arizona wasn’t on it.

Notably, Miller’s brother Emanuel plays for TCU. He scored 10 points against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.

— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 30, 2022

Miller is also eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft and appears to be seriously considering entering the professional waters out of high school.

“The pro route is a big option for me; it is very visible right now,” Miller told On3. “I just have to keep working for that to happen. There are a lot of people telling me the NBA Draft or the G-League could be possible. Eventually, I want to get drafted, so if that comes about this year, I will want to test that. If the G-League reaches out to me and wants me to come in and be with them, that will be something that we take very seriously.”

Arizona’s recruitment of Miller could be contingent on the decisions of Christian Koloko and Dalen Terry, who’ve yet to announce their intentions to return for another year or enter the NBA Draft.

Miller’s size and reported 7-foot-2 wingspan will serve as a valuable asset wherever he plays next. Here’s On3’s scouting report on Miller.

Lefty. Has a strong frame, broad shoulders, and long arms. Is comfortable on the ball, able to initiate in the half-court. Plays with great balance and sees the floor. The form on the jump-shot is unorthodox, but he makes them at a high clip. Grew from 6-4 to 6-10 over the last 18 mos. Is an active rebounder. Is comfortable being an alpha, with the ball in his hands. Like to see him develop off the ball. Upside to defend multiple positions. Will be at his best as a mismatch big, exploiting matchups. A double, double threat. Leading Grind Session and Canada in scoring as a senior (32ppg). While he is very productive, still some intriguing upside to go.