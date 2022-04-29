 clock menu more-arrow no yes

4-star SG Dusty Stromer, an Arizona target, to announce commitment next week

By Ezra Amacher
One of Arizona basketball’s top recruiting targets for the class of 2023 is getting ready to make his decision.

Dusty Stromer, a 4-star shooting guard out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., will announce his commitment early next week, according to Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online. Stromer’s final four consists of Arizona, UCLA, Gonzaga and Houston.

Stromer is No. 47 in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He’s ranked the No. 10 shooting guard and No. 5 prospect out of California.

At 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, Stromer is well-sized for a shooting guard.

Bruin Report Online’s sources say Stromer is most heavily considering UCLA or Gonzaga, but Arizona’s staff is putting on a full-court press, too, according to UA commit KJ Lewis.

Lewis told Zach Schumaker, “We definitely trying to get Dusty. We’ve been hard on Dusty. So that’s one of the first people we’re trying to get us.”

Arizona’s 2023 class consists of Lewis, a 4-star shooting guard out of El Paso, Texas, and Kylan Boswell, a 5-star point guard from Chandler.

Lewis told Schumaker that Arizona’s dream 2023 class would also include Kwame Evans Jr., a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Maryland who is ranked No. 3 overall according to 247 and whom the Wildcats offered earlier this week.

