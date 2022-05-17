Arizona men’s basketball makes final cut for Washington State transfer Efe Abogidi

Former Washington State center Efe Abogidi has come a long ways in narrowing his pool of transfer portal suitors in the last mont.

The 6-foot-10 rising junior has trimmed his list to Arizona, Maryland and Florida, according to FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein. That’s after initially considering 35 programs, or roughly 10%, of all NCAA Division I basketball teams.

Abogidi is also considering returning to WSU.

Washington State transfer Efe Abogidi tells me that he's considering the following programs:



Arizona

Maryland

Florida



Also considering a return to Washington State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 17, 2022

Abogidi started 56 of 64 games for the Cougars over two seasons. For the 2021-22 season he averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. He averaged 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in three career games against Arizona.

The Nigeria native would help fill the hole left by Christian Koloko, who is from neighboring Cameroon.

Abogidi has proved he can be a premier shot blocker in the Pac-12, while on the offensive end he has plenty of room to develop.

Perhaps the biggest area Abogidi needs to improve is his consistency and aggressiveness around the basket. After going 3-13 for nine points in a February 10 road loss to Arizona, he went totally quiet in three of WSU’s next four games, scoring 0 points against ASU, UCLA and USC. Abogidi then went off for 21 points against Washington.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has already shown a knack for landing intraconference transfers. Last spring he reeled in Pelle Larsson from Utah, who emerged as Arizona’s top bench scoring contributor.

Florida and Maryland, the other two schools in contention for Abogidi, both have new head coaches.

ESPN ranks Abogidi as the 15th-best available transfer and the No. 36 overall transfer in the portal.