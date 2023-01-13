5-star point guard Zoom Diallo includes Arizona in final 6

Class of 2024 5-star point guard Zoom Diallo has included Arizona in his final six schools.

The Tacoma, Wash. native has narrowed his list to UA, Gonzaga, Washington, USC, Kansas, and Florida State, he told On3’s Joe Tipton.

One of the top guards in the country, Zoom Diallo, is down to six schools.



He breaks down each program: https://t.co/2zFpHjGYko pic.twitter.com/N1XePvTDhh — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 13, 2023

Diallo, a 6-foot-4, 190 pound junior, is ranked the No. 11 prospect and No. 2 point guard in his class, according to 247Sports.

Diallo previously took an official visit to Arizona during Red-Blue weekend.

“Coach (Steve) Robinson has been on me since the beginning of how sophomore year. He has been very consistent In recruiting me,” Diallo told On3. “Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is another great coach who has a history of winning. They’ve preached how I’m the guy they want in their program.”

As an assistant at UNC, Robinson developed a reputation for mentoring great college point guards including Raymond Felton, Ty Lawson, Kendall Marshall and Joel Barry II. Robinson has also landed big recruits out of the Seattle region, namely Marvin Williams.

Diallo has the potential to be an elite guard himself. Here’s 247Sports’ scouting report on him.

“Diallo is a power guard with good positional size and strength, along with the early skill-set and feel for the game to match. He has good pick-and-roll instincts and uses his body well both as a handler and a finisher, showing good balance and body control. He has a fluid release shooting off both the catch and the dribble and is a threat both with his pull-up and beyond the arc. While he can get downhill, he also rarely gets sped up and does a good job of dictating his tempo. There’s clear passing potential as well, with some high-level finds off the dribble, both going through the lane and come off ball-screens. He possesses natural competitiveness and tools that should ultimately translate on the defensive end of the floor as well.”

Diallo does not have a timeline on his decision.

Arizona already has a class of 2024 commitment from California shooting guard Jamari Phillips, who is ranked in the top-30 of the class. The Wildcats also bring in Texas shooting guard KJ Lewis this fall as part of the 2023 class.