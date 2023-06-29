Arizona basketball recruiting: Jamari Phillips jumps ahead of Carter Bryant in ESPN 2024 rankings

ESPN released its updated class of 2024 basketball recruiting rankings this week and in a bit of a surprise, Jamari Phillips is ranked above fellow Arizona commit Carter Bryant.

Phillips, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard for Compass Prep in Chandler, ranks No. 16 in ESPN’s top 100, while Bryant comes in at No. 22. Bryant, a 6-foot-8 forward for Corona Centennial, is ranked above Phillips by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

With the updated ESPN rankings, Phillips is rated a 5-star prospect according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Phillips is ranked in No. 22 by 247Sports Composite, while Bryant is No. 11.

Arizona and North Carolina are the only schools with multiple 5-star commitments in the 2024 class, each with two.

Arizona is poised to bring in two 5-star recruits in the same class since Nico Mannion and Josh Green in the class of 2019.

Arizona’s 2024 class ranks No. 6 nationally according to 247Sports and No. 2 by On3. The Wildcats’ class is far from finished.

Zoom Diallo, a 6-foot-4 point guard for Prolific Prep in Napa, California, visited Arizona in October. Diallo is ranked No. 12 according to 247Sports Composite.

Arizona has also offered forward Derik Queen and shooting guard Isaiah Elohim, per On3.