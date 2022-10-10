Arizona soccer’s Hope Hisey named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week

Giving up just one total goal while facing the first-ranked and eighth-ranked teams over four days is impressive. That’s what Arizona soccer’s goalkeeper Hope Hisey did this past weekend as the Wildcats split the two matches, beating No. 8 USC by a score of 1-0 on Thursday before falling to No. 1 UCLA by the same score on Sunday.

It was enough to earn the honor of Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for Hisey. The Arizona senior won the award for the second time this season and in her career. Her first came in the opening week of play when the Wildcats went 2-0 against Iowa State and at Texas Tech.

Hisey had a total of nine saves over the two games. She saved all five shots USC placed on goal and four of the five that were on goal for UCLA, giving her a 90 percent save percentage against the two highest-ranked teams Arizona has faced this season. In total, she faced 16 shots against the Women of Troy and nine against the Bruins.

In the match against USC, Hisey recorded her third shutout of the 2022 season. She has 17 over the course of her career.

Against UCLA, Hisey allowed just one goal to a team that averages 3.07 per game. The 82 minutes she kept the Bruins off the board was longer than any other keeper this year. She joined Iowa’s Macy Enneking and Santa Clara’s Felicity Baker as the only three keepers to allow just one goal to UCLA in 2022.

Kept UCLA, which averages of 3.07 goals per game, scoreless longer than any other keeper this season (82 minutes) and became only one of three to allow just one goal against the Bruins.

Hisey has played all 1,080 minutes that Arizona has contested so far this season.