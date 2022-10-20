Arizona soccer takes first win in Seattle since 2005

The Washington Huskies had not lost at Husky Soccer Stadium all season. They had not lost to Arizona in Seattle since 2005. Both streaks are over as the Wildcats defeated UW 1-0 on a goal by Jordan Hall in the 26th minute.

The victory is one more step toward postseason eligibility for Arizona, which is now .500 on the season with four games to go. The Wildcats improved their record to 6-6-2 with the win against the Huskies.

Arizona played stingy defense all night, but it wasn’t just about keeping the ball away from Washington. UA had 13 shots to 14 by UW, and the Wildcats won the battle for shots on goal 6-3.

Washington came out looking to shoot. The Huskies had three shots within 17 seconds in the sixth minute and led the Wildcats 3-0 in shots. Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey saved them all, gathering three of her four saves in the early going.

The Wildcats did not get their first shot off until the 20th minute of the game, and that was an off-target attempt by Olivia Briede. Just five-and-a-half minutes later, Arizona took the lead when Hall put it in the net off the assist from Megan Chelf and Sami Baytosh.

ARIZONA SCORES!!!



Jordan Hall finds the back of the net in the 26th minute. Arizona takes the early lead at Washington!



UA 1, UW 0#BearDown #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/rsmLZ2mNr2 — Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) October 21, 2022

The score marked Hall’s second goal of the season, tying her with Baytosh and Nicole Dallin for the team lead. It increased Baytosh’s team lead in assists to three and gave Chelf two on the season. Baytosh also leads the team in points with seven.

Arizona almost got an insurance goal just 10 minutes after they took the lead, but UW goalkeeper Olivia Sekany turned the Wildcats back with one of her five saves.

Arizona will now travel to Pullman, Wash. to try to get over .500 for the first time since Sept. 4 when it was 3-2-1. The Wildcats face Washington State on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. MST.