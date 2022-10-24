Hope Hisey named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for the third time in 2022

Hope Hisey reached 20 shutouts for her career last weekend, tying her with McCall Smith for the second-most career shutouts in Arizona soccer history. It was enough for the senior goalkeeper to be named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for the third time this season.





Hisey recorded two shutouts against Washington and Washington State last week to make it three in a row. They were her fifth and sixth shutouts of the season, placing her one behind her personal best of seven in a year. It was her second time with six saves in a season, tying her for eighth in the Arizona record book. She is also tied for fourth with her seven shutouts in 2019.

Hisey recorded seven saves over the weekend, increasing her season total to 56 and her career total to 284. The 56 saves in 2022 place her fourth in the conference this year. She is also fourth in save percentage at .812.

Hisey was named the top keeper in the Pac-12 on Aug. 22 after the first week of the season. She was honored a second time on Oct. 10 after holding then-No. 8 USC scoreless and No. 1 UCLA to a single goal.

Hisey needs six more shutouts to tie the career record set by Lainey Burdett from 2015-18.