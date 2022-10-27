Arizona soccer holds off Oregon State to open final home weekend

Arizona continued its late-season push for a postseason berth by taking care of business against last-place Oregon State 3-2 on Thursday night at Murphey Field.

The Wildcats (7-6-3, 4-4-1 Pac-12) extended their unbeaten streak to four games, their best run of the season. They began 2-0-1 only to go 2-6-1 after that, including an 0-4 start to conference play.

Down 1-0 after an OSU goal in the fourth minute, Arizona quickly tied it in the 10th minute on a goal by senior midfielder Iliana Hocking, her first since the 2021 spring season.

Junior forward Nicole Dallin put the UA ahead in the 17th minute on a penalty kick, then 12 minutes later scored again off a feed from junior forward Jordan Hall to double her season goal total.

Hall also had the assist on Hocking’s goal.

A penalty kick by OSU’s Abby Schwartz in the 72nd minute cut the lead to one, but two-time reigning Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week Hope Hisey withstood three OSU corner kick opportunities in the final 13 minutes.

Both teams played the final two-thirds of the match with 10 players after Arizona’s Megan Chelf and OSU’s Gwen Jacobs each picked up a second yellow card and we’re ejected.

Arizona plays its final home game Sunday against Oregon before finishing the regular season at ASU.