Arizona soccer’s Hope Hisey announces she will return for a 5th year with the Wildcats

Arizona soccer goalkeeper Hope Hisey grew up as a Wildcats fan. Both parents attended the University and her dad was a standout for Arizona baseball. Still, the Tucson native hadn’t decided whether she would return to the team next year to play the extra year offered by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Now she has.

Hisey announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that she would play her fifth year at home for the Wildcats.

Hisey listed her reasons for returning in the video she posted as part of her announcement. Among them are getting a master’s degree, playing another year in the Pac-12, and being part of a program that she’s been a fan of for years.

“I believe tremendously in what the coaches are trying to build here, as well, and I want to be a part of that as long as I can,” Hisey said.

Hisey also mentioned leaving her mark with her teammates. One way she can continue building her legacy is by pushing her name even higher on the Wildcats’ career shutouts list. The record is held by Lainey Burdett who is six shutouts ahead of Hisey. The current Arizona keeper has had at least six shutouts in three of her four seasons at Arizona, including already producing six clean sheets this year.

Hisey has been named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week three times this season.

Arizona also has two other seniors who could potentially return to NCAA soccer either with the Wildcats or elsewhere. Madison Goerlinger and Mariah Dunn have not yet announced their decisions.

The team will close out the regular season in Tempe against ASU on Friday, Nov. 4. The Wildcats (8-6-3, 5-4-1 Pac-12) have a seven-game win streak going against the Sun Devils (8-5-3, 4-5-1 Pac-12). They have not lost to their rivals from up north since Nov. 6, 2015. A win would help solidify UA’s place in the NCAA Tournament, ending a two-year drought.