Former Arizona soccer star Jill Aguilera officially joins the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars

The last two years were challenging for Jill Aguilera and Arizona soccer. The team had a 9-5-1 season in the spring of 2021 but were left out of a truncated NCAA Tournament that only included 48 teams due to the pandemic. Last season, it was time to learn a new system with a new coach.

The star forward made the most of it, setting the program’s career record for goals scored with 33 in her final season with the Wildcats and ending in the top 10 of ten other program records. Now, she will be making the most of the next level with the Chicago Red Stars.

Aguilera was named to the official roster of the Red Stars on Tuesday. She is listed as a midfielder rather than forward, which she played in college. She is one of six rookies joining the team.

Aguilera was claimed by the Red Stars in the fall of 2020. She returned to Tucson to finish her college career, but the club retained her rights.

The Red Stars advanced to the NWSL Championship in 2021 where they fell to the Washington Spirit. The team was also the runner-up in the inaugural Challenge Cup held in 2020.

The NWSL will begin play on March 20 in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. Chicago’s first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. MST/PDT and will air on Paramount+.