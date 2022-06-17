Arizona soccer releases 2022 schedule

In less than two months, Arizona soccer will begin its second year under the guidance of head coach Becca Moros. Who and when they will play is now known, as the university released the 2022 schedule on Wednesday.

The Wildcats will play two exhibitions before jumping into the regular season. Arizona will go on the road to NAU for its first exhibition on Sunday, Aug. 7 then return to Tucson to host San Diego State on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

UA will play a total of 18 regular-season matches with nine at home and nine on the road. Six matches will feature opponents who made it to last year’s NCAA Tournament. Of that group, Pepperdine advanced the furthest into the tournament, getting knocked out in the Sweet Sixteen by eventual national champion Florida State.

The Pepperdine match is set for Sept. 11 in the middle of a 3-game homestand to wrap up non-league play. The UA also has a 3-game road trip prior to Pac-12 play, going to Texas Tech, Nebraska and Grand Canyon from Aug. 21-Sept. 1.

Arizona’s regular season begins Aug. 18 at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium against Iowa State.

Six of 11 Pac-12 matches will be on the road, including the annual clash against ASU. The Wildcats finish the regular season at the Sun Devils, whom they’ve beaten seven consecutive times, on Nov. 4.

The Pac-12 home games are against Stanford (Sept. 29), Cal (Oct. 2), Colorado (Oct. 14), Oregon State (Oct. 27) and Oregon (Oct. 30).

Arizona is coming off a 5-13 campaign under Moros, who was hired last March after Tony Amato left to take the Florida job. Amato has since been fired from that gig.