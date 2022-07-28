Arizona soccer earns academic recognition from United Soccer Coaches

Arizona soccer is working on getting where it wants to be on the field, but the program is already where it wants to be academically. All signs are that the team will continue to be a high-achiever based on incoming recruits.

Under second-year head coach Becca Moros, the Wildcats were recipients of the 2021-22 College Team Academic Award from United Soccer Coaches as announced on Thursday. The award goes to college teams that collectively earn a GPA of 3.0 or better. Arizona had a 3.26 GPA in Moros’ first year at the helm. It was one of 382 women’s soccer programs to earn the distinction.

2021-22 United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award winners have been announced! A total of 746 soccer teams (220 men, 382 women) posted a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher, earning College Team Academic Award recognition.



Read more: https://t.co/t1y2RieRIu pic.twitter.com/LIUUYSG6PR — United Soccer Coaches (@UnitedCoaches) July 28, 2022

Current Wildcats weren’t the only ones excelling in the classroom. Earlier in the week, the United Soccer Coaches announced that incoming freshman Trinity Dorsey was the 2021-22 High School National Scholar Player of the Year.

“First, I want to thank the United Soccer Coaches for this award,” Dorsey was quoted in Arizona’s press release. “But a lot of the credit goes to my family and friends for their constant love and support throughout my high school career and to my teammates and coaches for the environment we were able to create in school and on the field. We pushed each other to always be at our best and were able to accomplish so much.”

The midfielder took the award over 71 other players across the country. The 72 young women all had a GPA of at least 3.75 and a strong on-field performance in 2021-22. Dorsey was also named the 2021-22 Maryland Player of the Year by the coaches organization.

Dorsey was on the all-conference first team in the WCAC league as well as being honored as First Team by the Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer. Dorsey helped Our Lady of Good Counsel to two conference titles and a runner-up finish over her high school career.

Dorsey and her new teammates will open the season at Mulcahy Stadium on Aug. 18 against Iowa State.