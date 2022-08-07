Second-half goal by Samantha Baytosh gives Arizona soccer the win in first exhibition

There isn’t much time to get ready for NCAA women’s soccer season. Just days after starting practice, Arizona soccer was on its way to Flagstaff to face Northern Arizona in an exhibition. The Wildcats accomplished what they needed to, getting match time for 21 players and securing the 1-0 victory on a goal by freshman midfielder Samantha Baytosh in the 46th minute.

Baytosh was one of six freshmen who saw time in her first collegiate friendly. She came in as a substitute at the beginning of the second half and put the Wildcats on top 57 seconds later. It was one of seven shots by Arizona, three of which were on goal.

The only Wildcats who were on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes were senior goalkeeper Hope Hisey and senior midfielder Madison Goerlinger. Hisey had one save against the Lumberjacks.

Sophomore forward Olivia Briede put some pressure on NAU in the first half. She had three shots, putting the ball on goal in the fourth and 22nd minutes.

The Wildcats earned four corner kicks to just one for the Lumberjacks. The visitors also committed more fouls, with UA getting whistled for six to NAU’s one.

Arizona will have its final exhibition at 7 p.m. MST on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Mulcahy Stadium when the Wildcats host San Diego State. Things start for real on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. MST when the Wildcats welcome Iowa State to Tucson.