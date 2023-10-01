Arizona soccer goes scoreless on California trip after falling at No. 3 Stanford

Arizona soccer went scoreless on the weekend in California after falling 3-0 at No. 3 Stanford on Sunday afternoon.

In the first 10 minutes of the match, UA was aggressive and had two shots-on-goal from Nicole Dallin and Marley Chappel but were saved by the Cardinal’s goalie.

Stanford got their offense going in the 15th minute when Maya Doms received the Stanford throw-in and dribbled by two UA defenders and hooked the ball to the top right of the net giving Stanford a 1-0 lead.

Arizona had an opportunity in the 37th minute to score on a fast break when Cameon Valledares got a through ball from Nicole Dallin which got behind Stanford’s defensive line but her shot was saved. After that Stanford looked to add on to the score.

In the 44th minute, Maryn Wolf got a through ball of her own and her shot slid by UA goalie Hope Hisey to give Stanford another insurance goal right before the half.

Arizona went into halftime down on shots (11-5) and corners (3-1).

In the second half, Arizona continued to try and put pressure on Stanford’s defense but Stanford was able to win the 50/50 balls and keep possession in their attacking third.

Stanford added one last goal in the 80th minute when Elise Evans received a back-heel-pass and scored from right in front of the net.

Arizona ended the game being outshot by Stanford 19-7 and goalie Hope Hisey added five saves bringing her career total to 326 saves. Hisey now trails Jen Weibel by 19 saves for the all-time saves list at Arizona.

Arizona is at home for their next conference match against Washington State on Thursday.