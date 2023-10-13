Arizona soccer draws in a scoreless defensive matchup at Oregon State

A wet, defensive, scoreless game by Arizona and Oregon State led to a draw Friday night in Corvallis.

Arizona (4-6-4, 1-4-1 Pac-12) came out aggressive early in the match and in the 23rd minute, UA had an opportunity to get on the board when Nyota Katembo’s shot was saved by Oregon State’s goalie.

Towards halfway through the first half, Oregon State (3-6-5, 0-4-2) started to pick up the aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball. In the 36th minute the Beavers attempted a long shot outside of the box and the ball hit off of the top crossbar and bounced off.

The first half was physical and UA and Oregon State both had seven fouls and to close the first half UA’s Jordan Hall and Oregon State’s Skylar Herrera got yellow cards for unsporting.

Arizona went into the half leading in shots (4-2).

In the second half, Oregon State continued to apply pressure to UA’s defense and goalie Hope Hisey stayed ready for the attack making two of her three saves in the second half.

In the final 15 seconds of the game, UA got their first corner kick of the game (5-1) and had a chance to win it. Sami Baytosh’s shot attempt was saved by the outstretched arms of Oregon State’s goalie.

Oregon State outshot UA 10-9 in the match.

Hisey’s three saves brings her career total to 332, placing her 13 behind Jan Weibel for the most saves in program history.

Arizona will look for its second conference win back at home against UCLA on Oct. 19.