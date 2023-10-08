Arizona soccer falls short at home to Washington in a back-and-forth game

Arizona soccer scored three goals in a back-and-forth match at home against Washington but it wasn’t enough as they fell 4-3.

“I know that we lost but we went down and we were able to come back twice,” Jordan Hall said. “And then we went up and we just didn’t have enough work discipline after so many set pieces.”

Washington got the scoring started in the 8th minute after a free kick entered the box and a UW header found the back of the net.

It didn’t take long for UA to strike back. In the 16th minute, Jordan Hall received a through ball from Nicole Dallin and had a one-on-one with UW’s goalie and tied it up at 1-1.

Just four minutes later, UW’s Kelsey’s Branson beat two UA defenders inside of the box and found the bottom of the net to give Washington a 2-1 lead.

After three quick goals in the first 20 minutes of the match, UA tied it up in the 44th minute when Cameron Valladares found herself in the right place after a ball was deflected. It was 2-2 with just over a half to play.

“I’ve been playing out wide, but I just felt like I should be moving inside gradually in case there was a deflection like there was,” Valladares said. “And then...just kind of right place right time.”

Arizona went into the half leading UW in shots (6-2).

In the second half, UA took their only lead of the game in the 47th minute after Gianna Christiansen found the bottom right of the net to make it 3-2.

UW leveled the match at three goals each in the 57th minute after a corner kick entered the box and was headed into the back of the net.

The last goal of the game came from Washington. The ball was centered into the box and UW’s Maya Loudd scored the game-winner.

Arizona had seven fouls in the match. Head coach Becca Moros wants to see fewer fouls in their attacking third.

“The last two games we’ve just given away a boatload of fouls in the attacking third,” Moros said. “So, for me that’s a lack of discipline defensively to avoid giving those things away, to avoid giving away corner kicks, to defend better individually, to block things out of bounds.”

Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey had one save which brings her career total to 332, placing her 13 behind Jan Weibel for the most saves in program history.

Arizona (4-6-3, 1-4) looks to break its four-game losing streak on the road against Oregon State (3-6-4, 0-4-1) on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. MST.