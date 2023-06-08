Utah forward Brooke Ahern transfers to Arizona soccer

In high school, forward Brooke Ahern intended to be a Wildcat under former Arizona soccer head coach Tony Amato. When Amato left for Florida, those plans changed and she ended up at Utah. One year into her college career, she decided that Tucson was the place to be after all.

Ahern played her prep soccer at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts alongside Arizona junior forward/midfielder Marley Chappel. At Lawrence, she was an all-state honoree as her team reached the NEPSAC Tournament semifinals in 2019.

At Utah, Ahern appeared in 18 of the team’s 19 matches as a freshman, averaging 18.8 minutes of play. She scored one goal against Oregon State in a match where she had three shots with two of them on goal.

She will join a team that went 8-7-3 last season and narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament in head coach Becca Moros’ second year at the helm. The Wildcats return fifth-year goalkeeper Hope Hisey, fifth-year defender Mariah Dunn, senior forward Jordan Hall, and senior midfielder Megan Chelf, among several other experienced players. They also return several promising underclassmen, including Pac-12 All-Freshman midfielder Sami Baytosh.