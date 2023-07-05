Former Arizona soccer defender Angela Baron called up to Colombian Women’s World Cup team

Angela Baron didn’t spend long with Arizona soccer. The defender was only on the team for one year and she spent much of that away with the Colombian national team. After her freshman season, she left to turn professional and chase her dream of playing in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. It has paid off.

Baron is among the call-ups being reported by several outlets, including ESPN. She will be in Sydney, Australia when the Colombian side kicks off the World Cup against South Korea on July 24.

Baron played in 12 of Arizona’s 18 matches last season, starting in each of her appearances. She played a total of 985 minutes for an average of just over 82 minutes per game. However, she was away for several stretches while she competed with both the Colombian U20 team and the full national team.

After the season was over, Baron made the decision to turn professional and try to fulfill her goals. She has played for Atlético Nacional Femenino in Medellin, Colombia since leaving Tucson.

“She’s a wonderful player and person, so we’ll miss her,” Arizona head coach Becca Moros said shortly after Baron left. “We’ll enjoy watching her, hopefully, in the World Cup this summer. So, I think it’s a good move for her. I think it’s something that was gonna come sooner or later either way. I would love to keep her for another year and have her have a fuller experience here and get to know kind of the Wildcat way, but it’s good timing given where she’s at and the hopes of competing in the World Cup in the summer.”

Baron is from Keller, Tex. She is eligible to play for Colombia because her mother is from Bogota.

Colombia is in Group H. After starting the tournament against South Korea, the team will face Germany on July 30 and Morocco on August 3.