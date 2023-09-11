Hope Hisey named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for 4th time

As Hope Hisey continues to climb in Arizona’s record book, people outside the program are taking notice. On Monday, Hisey was named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for the fourth time in her career and the first time this season.

Hisey had ten saves over two games last week including her third saved penalty kick of the season. She has yet to allow a PK to get past her this year.

Hisey had five saves against Texas Tech in a 1-1 draw then repeated the achievement in the 1-0 win over Utah State. That lifted her to 311 career saves, moving past Gabby Kauman to stand alone in second on the Arizona all-time saves list. She needs 34 more saves to tie Jen Weibel for first.

Hisey also added her first solo shutout of the season. She is chasing all-time career shutout leader Lainey Burdett who has 26. Hisey is now at 21.

In addition to her stats, Hisey is also the vocal leader of an inexperienced defense.

“Players need to know their own roles and be disciplined and accountable, but it also falls heavily on the goalkeepers and center backs to keep the rest of the team organized from a defensive standpoint,” said Arizona head coach Becca Moros. “Hope’s worked hard on being a big voice and understanding all the roles of everyone around her.”