Arizona softball secures 2023 commitment from MIF/OF Regan Shockey

Caitlin Lowe got the first commitment of her head-coaching career from pitcher Ryan Maddox in early October. On Monday, she added one of Maddox’s teammates with the OC Batbusters travel team when MIF/OF Regan Shockey announced her commitment to Arizona softball.

Shockey plays her high school ball for Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, Calif. where she hit .526 over 19 games as a freshman and sophomore. She had 30 hits, 22 runs, and 13 RBI in her first two seasons.

The left-handed hitter is entering her junior season for a team that went 20-6 and started the season ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps last year. When the season was called off her freshman year, the Huskies were ranked No. 10 in the country.

Shockey plays travel ball for the OC Batbusters U18 team coached by Mike Stith that has contributed talent to the top college softball programs for years.