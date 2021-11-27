Arizona softball outfielder Isabella Dayton reportedly in the transfer portal

Arizona softball’s outfield just lost a little bit of its depth. Sophomore outfielder Isabella Dayton entered the transfer portal shortly before Thanksgiving according to Extra Inning Softball. Dayton has already been dropped from Arizona’s 2022 roster.

The corner outfielder played in 64 games in two years in Tucson, starting 37 times. For her career, she had a .221 AVG/.317 OBP/.333 SLG/.650 OPS slash. In a time when Arizona had de-emphasized the stolen base, she was successful 13 times in 14 steal attempts.

Dayton was originally committed to Ole Miss but followed Taryne Mowatt-McKinney when the coach returned to Arizona.

The Wildcats will go into the 2022 season with four outfielders on the roster plus senior utility player Peanut Martinez, who has spent most of her time at Arizona in right field. The other outfielders are Janelle Meono, Jasmine Perezchica, Paige Dimler, and Allie Enright. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos also saw limited time in the outfield during fall ball this season.

Only Martinez and Meono have significant experience for Arizona. Dimler and Enright are both freshmen, and Perezchica has just 16 at-bats in her career. Perezchica has appeared in 31 games, including as a pinch-runner, and has made five starts.