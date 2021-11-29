3 softball players with ties to Arizona invited to Team USA trials

Arizona’s softball program has been a regular contributor to Team USA, and that trend appears to be continuing.

Two current Wildcats and a recent graduate have been selected to participate in the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team Selection Trials that are scheduled for Jan. 1-6 in Vero Beach, Fla.

Sophomore outfielder Janelle Meoño, sophomore catcher Sharlize Palacios and ex-UA catcher Dejah Mulipola are among the 45 players invited to try out for Team USA. Mulipola, who played for the Wildcats from 2017-21, has been a member of the Women’s National Team for three years, having helped it win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, while Meoño and Palacios are getting their first invites.

Meoño is the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and conference batting champion after hitting .439 in 2021, the best average by a UA player since current head coach Caitlin Lowe hit .510 in 2005. Palacios, a first-team all-conference and all-freshman pick, slugged .715 last season.

An 18-player roster will be selected to represent Team USA at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Ala. in July.