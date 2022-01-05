 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Arizona softball ace Alyssa Denham announced as Grad Assistant at McNeese State

By K Doss
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 BYU at Arizona Photo by Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If there’s one thing playing for Mike Candrea could do, it’s preparing a player to step into coaching. NCAA softball has Arizona alumnae on coaching staffs around the country. One more was added on Wednesday as former Third Team NFCA All-American pitcher Alyssa Denham was announced as a graduate assistant at McNeese State.

Denham was one of seven super seniors who returned last year to take Candrea to one final Women’s College World Series before he retired.

She settled in as a starter in 2018, as soon as she transferred to Arizona from Louisiana-Lafayette. In her four-year career as a Wildcat, Denham had a 1.92 ERA in 438 innings pitched. Her opponents hit .200 against her. She finished her career with a record of 52-18, going 19-8 her final season.

Denham takes a wealth of knowledge to her new position. Not only did she play for one of the best coaches who ever was, but she performed at a very high level and helped Arizona return to the WCWS in 2019 for the first time in 12 years. In her time with the Wildcats, she pitched 18 shutouts including three no-hitters.

The move puts Denham in Lake Charles, La., less than three hours from her hometown of Alvin, Texas.

