No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball

Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.

Kavanagh plays her high school softball for Barrington High School in the Chicago suburb of Barrington, Illinois. Over her first two seasons with the Fillies, she had 110 hits, 110 runs scored, 31 doubles, 32 home runs, and 92 RBI. The team won the Mid-Suburban League both years and advanced to the state finals once.

Her travel team is Illinois Chill Gold.

Head coach Caitlin Lowe had suggested something was in the works on Sunday afternoon, following the lead of Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes and football coach Jedd Fisch by letting fans know via social media that they should be on the lookout.

The commitment is a big one for Lowe and her staff. Not only do they get a top 10 player, but it comes at a position of need. The Wildcats have two catchers on the roster this season in fifth-year senior Izzy Pacho and freshman Olivia DiNardo. With Pacho exhausting her eligibility this season, DiNardo will be the only catcher they have in 2023-24 unless they can grab one from the transfer portal. The next season, Kavanagh will join the battery.