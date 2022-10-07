Arizona’s Allie Skaggs named to Softball America’s list of 2023 Player of the Year candidates

As fall ball gets started around the country, Softball America has put out its list of ten 2023 Player of the Year candidates. Arizona’s Allie Skaggs is one of three Pac-12 players to make the list.

Skaggs had a breakout sophomore year, tying Washington’s Baylee Klingler for the Pac-12 lead with 24 home runs while starting all 61 games for the Wildcats at second base. In addition to home runs, her name was all over the league’s offensive categories’ top 10 lists: fourth in slugging percentage (.797), ninth in on-base percentage (.462), sixth in runs scored (48), tied for seventh in hits (65), sixth in RBI (58), second in total bases (141), seventh in walks (30), and fourth in total plate appearances (212).

Skaggs will join Carlie Scupin and Izzy Pacho as Arizona’s power-hitting trio of returners. The Wildcats return eight starters from last season’s Women’s College World Series participants.

Skaggs joins Klingler and Arizona State’s Yannira Acuña on Softball America’s list. The list is dominated by Oklahoma Sooners.