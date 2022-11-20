Former Arizona softball stars Dejah Mulipola and Alyssa Denham bring home gold with Team USA

Former Arizona Wildcats are no strangers to USA Softball rosters. The latest to bring home gold medals are pitcher Alyssa Denham and catcher Dejah Mulipola, who helped Team USA go 9-0 at the WBSC Pan Am Women’s Championship in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Saturday.

!



Congratulations to Dejah and Alyssa for bringing home the with Team USA at the Pan American Championship! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/fQFPh9u4ef — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) November 20, 2022

Mulipola has been a mainstay for the American team. She was first selected to the team before she had completed her career in Tucson. At the latest tournament, the former Wildcat backstop went 7-for-18 at the plate, including one home run.

Denham pitched in two games, giving up three earned runs in 4.0 innings. She struck out five, gave up six hits, and issued one walk in her time in the circle.

The U.S. faced Canada in the gold medal final. The two teams met earlier in the tournament in a game Team USA claimed by the score of 8-2 in the gold medalists’ only game that went a full seven innings. In the rematch, Team USA was more dominant, dispatching its neighbor to the north by the score of 12-1 in five innings. It was the eighth run-rule victory of the tournament for the champions.